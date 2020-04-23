Woodbury Interchange Closes For Weekend

The interchange of 94, 494 and 694 in Woodbury and Oakdale will again close to traffic, starting today. According to MnDOT, all four loop ramps of the I-94/494/694 interchange will close beginning at noon. Motorists who normally use any of the closed loop ramps will still be able to reach their destination by following the posted detours to the Tamarack Road and 10th Street interchanges. The Eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694 loop, and Northbound I-494 to westbound I-94 loop will remain closed, while the rest of the ramps are expected to reopen on Monday, April 27. The interchange and bridge reconstruction project is being done to provide a smoother, safer, long-lasting road with updated bridges and some mobility improvements. Performing periodic pavement repairs at the appropriate times can greatly increase the road’s lifespan. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2020.