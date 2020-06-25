«

Hastings Student Graduates From Lake Forest College

June 25, 2020

Lake Forest College, in Illinois has announced the graduation of Nena Fasbender of Hastings, with a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude on Saturday, May 9. Fasbender graduated with a double-major in neuroscience and business with a concentration in accounting. Founded in 1857, Lake Forest College is a selective residential, national liberal arts institution located 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. The College has 1,550 students representing nearly every state and 85 countries. For more information, visit LakeForest.edu.

