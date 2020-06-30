Legislators Recognized

Housing First Minnesota, the state’s leading voice for the housing industry, has named 30 Minnesota state legislators as recipients of the 2020 Housing Leadership Award. This honor recognizes legislators who worked to promote housing affordability and homeownership during the 2020 legislative session. Listed among the recipients are Representatives Tony Jurgens, Cottage Grove, and Pat Garofalo, Farmington, and Senator Karin Housely, St., Mary’s Point. Recipients of the Housing Leadership Award received a certificate and letter of appreciation.