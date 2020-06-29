Morris, Haglund Leaving Prescott

As reported on KDWA’s Social Media Channels late last week, Prescott High School is now searching for two new Head Coaches for Varsity Sports, coming up for this 2020-21 School Year, with Football Coach Kevin Haglund, and Softball Coach Abbie Morris (pictured) both leaving for new jobs. Coach Haglund will be headed to the Elmwood-Plum City District, while Morris will be joining the Kasson-Mantorville district in Minnesota. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the situation, with reaction from the Prescott Athletic Department, and both Coaches, in future sportscasts.