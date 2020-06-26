Update On Prescott Public Dock

The Prescott City Council recently heard a report regarding damage that occurred to the Public Dock, near the lift bridge. According to the minutes of the June 22nd meeting, a large boat was tied up to the dock in windy conditions. The boat was apparently blown out into the river, taking a portion of the dock with it. The fire department used their fire boat to swing the dock back into place. The insurance company has been notified. Parks and Street Superintendent, Mike Kinneman has been in contact with several dock experts to look at the dock to see if can be fixed or if it needs to be replaced. The minutes also state that if the dock needs to be replaced, it will need to fit in with the proposed riverfront project. Cedar Corporation has been made aware of the issue and will work with staff as things progress with the dock and riverfront project.