UWH Banner Campaign Registration

The Dakota County Department of Employment and Economic Assistance’s budget is set to close on June 30th, and they still have $45,000 they need to use before the budget year ends. According to information from the Department, staff who work with adults without children are encouraged to assist those in need in applying for Emergency General Assistance. EGA is for adults without children and can be used United Way of Hastings is preparing for the fall Banner Campaign and seeks businesses to get involved. Every fall, beautiful 4X12′ LIVE UNITED banners start to line Hastings streets. Campaign Sponsors help offset the costs of UWH’s annual fundraising campaign. By donating at the $500 level or above, Campaign Sponsors receive the marketing and visibility benefits of a banner! For 3 months, these high visibility banners show your support for Hastings in heavily trafficked locations. This year, UWH hopes you join over 50 fellow businesses and organizations in this display of community support! June 30th is the sponsorship deadline, so contact UWH today to find out how you can LIVE UNITED with a sponsorship banner! Call 651-438-3337.