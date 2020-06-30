Woman Falls Out Of Moving Vehicle

On Saturday, June 28th at about 2:28 AM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was requested to respond to the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 570th Avenue in Oak Grove Township, for a female that fell out of a moving vehicle. According to a PCSO press release, scene investigation determined that a Silverado operated by Cory Thury-Birttnen, 28 years old of Rosemount was traveling westbound on Highway 10, when the passenger in the vehicle, identified as Rebecca Kaufman, 32 years old, also of Rosemount, jumped out of the moving vehicle and fell into the north ditch. Kaufman was transported from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. This incident remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff?s Office.