Afton Doctor Honored

Medical doctor and Afton resident Joel Jensen recently announced his retirement after an accomplished career in medicine. Dr. Jensen, MD has lived in Afton since the 1980’s, raising his family there. He is retired on July 1, and was honored by the Afton City Council with the proclamation of July 1, 2020 as “Dr. Joel Jensen, MD Healthcare Provider Appreciation Day” to recognize Dr. Jensen and all health care providers and first responders for their selfless service. The Council presented Dr. Jensen with a proclamation and expressed their appreciation at a recent City Council meeting.