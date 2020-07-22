Break-Ins Reported In Empire Township

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office reports that between July 10 and 11, deputies took reports of a burglary and multiple thefts from businesses in Empire Township. The suspect was captured on security camera. The Sheriff’s Office received information that the suspect may have been on foot or bike during the early morning hours of July 11, and he may have interacted with citizens in the Farmington area. If you can identify him, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Nate Severson at 651-438-4722.
(Photo: Courtesy DCSO)