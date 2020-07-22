Chauvin Faces Tax Evasion Charges

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced on Wednesday that Derek Chauvin, 44, and Kellie Chauvin, 45, both of Oakdale, have been charged with multiple tax-related felonies. The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Department of Revenue, and the Oakdale Police Department. According to the complaints, Department of Revenue investigators initiated a review into the Chauvins in June 2020 for failure to timely file Minnesota individual income tax returns from 2016 to 2019 and fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019. The complaints allege that the Chauvins knew of their obligation to file state income tax returns, due to their filings in previous years, and from multiple correspondences sent in 2019 by the department regarding their missing 2016 individual income tax return. The complaints detail that the Chauvins, both employed and living in Minnesota, failed to file income tax returns and pay state income taxes, under-reported and underpaid taxes on income generated from various employments each year, and failed to pay proper sales tax on a vehicle purchased in Minnesota. This is a developing story.