Confluence Observation Deck Open

Work continues on the Hudson Sprayer Building on West 2nd Street in Hastings, as the project repurposes the facility into the Confluence. Currently, the river observation deck has been opened to the public, along with the surrounding park space, and workers have been seen doing repairs and renovations to the roof of the building. The project will renovate the former 100,000 s.f. manufacturing facility into a hotel, apartment, and commercial space. The Confluence is a collaboration of the City of Hastings, Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority, and Confluence Development, LLC, with financial support provided by the Dakota County Community Development Agency, Metropolitan Council, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.