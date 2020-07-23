Beginning next Tuesday, July 28, the contracting team for the Confluence project will begin their underground utility work under W 2nd Street in the area between the W Ramp road and through the intersection with Eddy Street. According to the Hastings Public Works Department, due to the presence of hard bedrock below the surface this work will initially be slow while trenches are dug. There is also a variety of surface modifications to be performed within the right of way during this phase of the work. About a two week timeline from start to finish is anticipated. During the work, this segment of West 2nd Street will be closed between the west side of where the ramp connects to 2nd Street, and the west side of the Eddy Street intersection.
Confluence Work To Close 2nd Street
