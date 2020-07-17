Council To Act On Appointment Recommendation

The Hastings City Council is asked to appoint Hastings resident Todd Matzke to the Planning Commission from July 20 through the end of 2020. The appointment fulfills the remainder of outgoing Commissioner Ian Martin’s term. Four candidates were interviewed for the position by Planning Committee Chair Vaughan, City Administrator Wietecha, and Community Development Director Hinzman. Mr. Matzke was the unanimous selection of the committee. The request for appointment was placed on the Consent Agenda for the July 20th meeting of the council.