Council to Consider Ordinance Change

The Hastings City Council is requested to conduct a first reading and order a public hearing for July 20, to consider changes to Ordinance 51.03 Rules and Regulations Relating to Municipal Utilities. According to information provided to the Council, the City has a process, established in ordinance, which defines how the City bills, collects payments, and penalizes customers for non-payment for City provided utilities, including water, wastewater, and stormwater. The system has been deemed labor intensive and time consuming. The City has the option to assess unpaid utility bills to property taxes. With this option the City would no longer disconnect water service to a customer for non-payment of their utility bill. The request to hold the Public hearing was placed on the Consent Agenda for the July 6th City Council meeting.