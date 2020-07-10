Beginning Monday, Dakota County will expand their in-person services as part of the reopening process after COVID-19. According to a County press release, the July 13 reopenings include all nine Library locations, walk-in services at county license centers in Burnsville, Lakeville and Rosemount, customer windows and lobbies at Western Service Center in Apple Valley, Northern Service Center in West St. Paul and the Administration Center in Hastings, outdoor education programs and camps, gun permit applications at Western Service Center, and the Law Library at Galaxie Library in Apple Valley. Also starting July 13, all Library locations will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, and Tuesday and Thursday, 11 AM to 7 PM. All customers must wear a mask or face covering while in county buildings. They are asked to remain at least 6 feet from others to ensure safe physical distancing, wash or sanitize their hands and to stay home if they are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms. County staff are following similar safety measures.
County Buildings Reopening
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/07/county-buildings-reopening/