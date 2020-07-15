County Expands COVID Testing

Dakota County Public Health staff have determined that there is still a lack of access to low-cost and no-cost COVID testing available to county residents. Of the 48 medical clinics across the county, 22 responded that they do COVID testing, and 15 reported a cost of anywhere from $60-$200 per test. After reviewing survey results and securing grant funds, the Dakota County Board authorized partnering with Dakota Child & Family Clinics to offer voluntary testing to Dakota County residents who do not have a clinic home, or who are uninsured or underinsured, at no cost to the resident, but insurance will be billed if available. Three drive-through testing clinics will be offered each week for ten weeks through mid-November. Dakota County’s Public Health team will be involved in planning and logistics to coordinate clinic details, and will have the assistance of volunteer group Medical Reserve Corps to assist.