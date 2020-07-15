«

»

Print this Post

County Expands COVID Testing

Categories:

Featured

July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020

Dakota County Public Health staff have determined that there is still a lack of access to low-cost and no-cost COVID testing available to county residents. Of the 48 medical clinics across the county, 22 responded that they do COVID testing, and 15 reported a cost of anywhere from $60-$200 per test. After reviewing survey results and securing grant funds, the Dakota County Board authorized partnering with Dakota Child & Family Clinics to offer voluntary testing to Dakota County residents who do not have a clinic home, or who are uninsured or underinsured, at no cost to the resident, but insurance will be billed if available. Three drive-through testing clinics will be offered each week for ten weeks through mid-November. Dakota County’s Public Health team will be involved in planning and logistics to coordinate clinic details, and will have the assistance of volunteer group Medical Reserve Corps to assist.

Click here for audio


   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/07/county-expands-covid-testing/

Leave a Reply