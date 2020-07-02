County Urges Holiday Safety From COVID

As cities and states have recently seen new rises in COVID-19 cases, it’s important to take proper precautions when celebrating this holiday weekend. Dakota County reminds residents that when people interact with friends and family, there is an increase in the possibility of catching coronavirus. The best way to stay safe is to wear a mask when you’re close to others. Getting infected can have many unintended ripple effects. If you get sick, you can spread the virus to loved ones who can then spread it to others. This can lead to day care closures, unpaid time off work, as well as hospitalizations and even death. County officials encourage residents to follow current guidelines, especially during the 4th of July weekend. If you have any coronavirus questions, call the Dakota County COVID-19 hotline at 952-891-7834. For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.