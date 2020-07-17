Farmington Candidate Filing Period

The City of Farmington’s Candidate Filing period will open on July 28th. The City election will not have a primary, as candidates for municipal and school district positions in Farmington will file July 28 to Aug. 11 for terms that will start Jan. 1, 2021. Seats up for reelection include the Mayor, Todd Larson, and seats held by City Council members Robyn Craig and Terry Donnelly. Larson and Donnelly have already announced that they won’t seek re-election. Council Member Joshua Hoyt has said that he will run for mayor. Hoyt’s council term expires in 2022 along with that of Council Member Katie Bernhjelm. Craig has also said that she will seek re-election. The terms of Farmington Area School Board members Jaclyn Doyle, Jake Cordes and Julie Singewald expire this year. The terms of School Board members Steve Corraro, Rebecca Kaletta and Melissa Sauser expire in 2022. Complete election information for candidates is available on the city and school district websites.