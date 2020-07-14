Farmington Recognized With Awards

The Minnesota Association of Government Communicators (MAGC) has awarded the City of Farmington silver awards for two 2019 communications projects. According to a press release from the City, the city’s new logo and a Water Tower Reconditioning video were the projects awarded. The logo was implemented at the beginning of 2019 and since then significant work has been put into updating city materials while keeping the cost low. The video was published in July of 2019. It was a behind-the-scenes look into all of the improvements made to the water tower as it underwent a significant rehabilitation project. For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/News.