FFA Great MN Give-Together

Although there will not be a state fair this year, that is not stopping the Minnesota FFA Foundation from coming together to celebrate the positive impact that Agricultural Education and the FFA are having on the more than 35,000 youth in Minnesota classrooms. The Minnesota FFA Foundation Telethon, “The Great Minnesota Give-Together” will be held September 1 from 4 to 8 PM. The telethon will highlight student and program success through each of the eight regions of the state. The four-hour telethon will include messages and performances from students, teachers and the agricultural community throughout Minnesota. In addition to showcasing the important role that agricultural education programs play, it serves another equally important role, that of providing an opportunity for individuals and businesses to support life-changing programs through a donation to the Minnesota FFA Foundation. For more information on levels of sponsorship and the recognition included contact Val Aarsvold at 507-534-0188.