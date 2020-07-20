«

Fire Hall Field Vandalized

July 20, 2020

Vandalism has been reported at Fire Hall baseball field in Prescott where an unknown person or persons cut newly-installed backstop netting near one of the dugouts. Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels says there’s not much to go on at this point.

According to a post on social media, the netting was installed by volunteers in the past two weeks, and cost of the materials was about $20 per linear foot. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prescott Police Department at 262-5512.

(Damage to Netting. Photo Credit Jeff Ryan)

