Funding Available For Child Care Providers

Approximately 7,000 Minnesota child care providers will be eligible for $56.6 million in funds to help ensure children’s and staff’s health and safety in their child care settings during COVID-19. The new COVID-19 Public Health Support Funds for Child Care program is specifically designed to provide support to all child care providers who qualify. Child care providers can apply for the funding starting at 8 AM on Wednesday, July 15. Applications are due by 5 PM, Thursday, July 23. To apply for these funds, providers fill out an online application using a link that they will receive via email from the Minnesota Department of Human Services on July 15. To find child care resources related to COVID-19, including public health guidance for providers, visit MN.gov/Childcare.