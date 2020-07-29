GRRVLC Explores Possibility of Trail

In an effort to expand recreational trails, the City of Prescott has learned that that Freedom Park Director Israel Haas has been in contact with a number of land owners from Magee Park to Prescott High School, to explore the idea of establishing bike and walking trails in the area. According to meeting minutes of the July 27th meeting of the Parks and Public Property Committee, Director Haas has also made a request to have a bike repair system like the one behind the Welcome & Heritage Center. The Committee did not take any official action on the request at the meeting.