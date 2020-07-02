GRRVLC Reopens

On July 1st, the Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park in Prescott reopened and returned to regular summer hours. According to information provided by the Center, the Board of Directors and Executive Director Israel Haas have been working around the clock to ensure the Great River Road Visitor & Learning Center can reopen safely, with new cleaning procedures, equipment, and signage in place. To celebrate the reopening, local award-winning photographer Will Fritsch has ensured that the reopening is even more special. His gallery of photos, “A Closer Look”, is the newest featured art exhibit and will be on display from July 1 through August 4. Everyone is invited to come on over and take a visual walk through the woods through the eyes of a professional photographer. His portrait-style pictures focus on this area’s flora in a unique, personal way. Will’s art exhibit opening reception is Saturday, July 11 from 2 to 4 PM. Everyone is invited to this free event. Meet the artist himself and ask him about his techniques, equipment, and creative eye.