HartBeat of Main Street Grants Available

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce has issued a reminder that applications for the HartBeat of Main Street Small Business Grant Program, to help small business recover from the COVID 19 economic downturn, will be accepted through 11:59 PM Pacific Time, on August 23, or whenever 500 applications have been submitted, whichever is sooner. Grants of $5,000 to $15,000 will be awarded on a competitive and first-come, first-served basis. A minimum of 50 percent of grants will benefit diverse-owned businesses, as defined by the Small Business Administration as minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned. A link to the grant page is provided here.