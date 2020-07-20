Hastings Businessman Retires

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce reports that the Hastings Auto Doctor is under new ownership, as Don Bettis moves into retirement and transfers the business to Ken Seaton. According to the Chamber newsletter, Don has owned and operated Auto Doctor for more than 26 years, building the business from the ground up. He has been an active Chamber member and leader in the business community, serving 7 years on the Chamber Board with one term as Board Chair. Don has been a major part of the success of Hastings Rivertown Days, volunteering countless hours to the event logistics and parade safety. He also chaired the Hastings Golf Classic committee for many years.
(Don Bettis. Photo Source: Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau)