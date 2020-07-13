Hastings Hydro Plant Undergoes Maintenance

The City of Hastings is currently performing inspections and maintenance at the City’s hydroelectric plant, located at Lock and Dam #2. According to the City Newsletter, specialty contractors have been performing a variety of tasks at the hydro-electric plant the last few weeks to repair the main shaft seals for both units. Work is nearing completion on one of the units and the second unit will be wrapped up early next week. The intent at this point is to perform some testing work the week of July 20th to ensure that all the seals are holding water pressure adequately to allow them to run again. The City estimates that the project will be wrapped up near the end of July.
(Photo Source: City of Hastings)