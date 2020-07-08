Hastings Police Pursuit Update

Here is an update to the story reported Tuesday on KDWA about the driver who fled police. Hastings Police detained 36-year-old Kou Xiong after retrieving him from the Mississippi River in Nininger. According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s office, Xiong faces felony charges of 5th degree possession of drugs and fleeing police, and misdemeanor charges of obstructing the legal process, driving with a revoked license and various traffic violations. Xiong remains in custody pending an appearance in court on the 9th.
