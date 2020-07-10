Hastings Senior Center Reopening

The Hastings Senior Center has announced that beginning on July 13th, the Center will gradually reopen to the public. According to the Senior Center Newsletter, programs will be limited to no more than 20 people, unless the course is held outside, or across multiple rooms, and participants will be required to register. All MDH and CDC guidelines will be in force, including wearing of masks and proper social distancing, and the Center will not be available for drop-ins at the present time. For complete details, or for questions, contact Laurie Thrush at 651-480-7689.