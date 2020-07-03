Hastings Standoff Ends Peacefully

A 15-hour standoff at Three Rivers Trailer Park in Hastings ended peacefully on Friday morning at approximately 2:20 AM. According to a press release issued by Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer, on Thursday, July 2 at about 11:30 AM, Hastings Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Radford Rd. in 3 Rivers Mobile Home Park. When officers arrived, they attempted to separate the male and female residents in order to gain information about the disturbance. As the female exited the residence with 2 children, the male subject fled back into the residence with the 2 remaining children ages 4 and 13. The female and 2 children were moved to safety and the area was secured. Units of various metro area response teams were called in and at approximately 10 PM, SWAT safely rescued the 13-year old. After numerous attempts to have the male subject release the 4-year old, SWAT forced entry into the residence at about 2:20 AM, rescuing the child and taking the subject into custody. Gerald Edward Bolster II, age 36 of Hastings, was arrested and charged with violating an Order for Protection (OFP), Terroristic Threats, Child Endangerment, and False Imprisonment. The case will be forwarded to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office for review and formal charging.