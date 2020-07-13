Hastings Street Work Update

Heavy construction on the Hastings 2020 Neighborhood Improvements has been ongoing for the last month, with most activity taking place on 15th Street west of Highway 61. According to the City of Hastings, later this month, the contractor will be mobilizing additional crews to intensify work in this area and to begin work on the Cannon Street area segments. The 2020 Mill & Overlay project is also moving right along. The contractor has finished the vast majority of the concrete curb and pedestrian ramp replacement work, and will soon be turning to the business of milling off the top two inches of the blacktop pavement to prepare the surface for replacement. This project is scheduled to be wrapped up in early August. Sign up for regular updates on either of these projects via email or text by visiting the City?s E-Notifications Page.
(Photo Source: City of Hastings)