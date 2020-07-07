Hastings To Benefit From CARES Act

The City of Hastings will receive a windfall from the federal CARES Act, out of the $841 million released last month by Governor Tim Walz. City Administrator Dan Wietecha presented the info to the City Council at the Monday night meeting.
The Council conducted discussion on various scenarios for which the money could be used, clarification on the requirements and what constitutes expenses, and current COVID-19 related expenses. The report was forwarded to the Administrative Committee and the Council directed that staff should continue as is and provide an update at the next City Council meeting.