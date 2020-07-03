HFD Requests To Sell Fire Truck

The City of Hastings currently has four fire engines, and the fleet will be reduced by one. Engine 1, a 1986 Ford LS9000, will be removed from service. The vehicle has 66,260 miles and has rising maintenance costs and safety concerns. This vehicle still has limited value. Upon declaration as excess/surplus property, it will be made available for public sale via a commercially available online auction service. The authorization to dispose of the vehicle was placed on the Consent Agenda for the July 6th meeting of the Hastings City Council.