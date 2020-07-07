HFS Open Your Heart Campaign

Hastings Family Service is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless 10th annual Summer Challenge in July. Each participating food shelf, including Hastings Family Service, receives a proportionate match based on the amount raised throughout the month of July. The more funds donated to HFS in July, the larger the matching grant will be. The OYH Summer Challenge helps to boost donations to MN food shelves when they need it most and is a partnership that helps to keep the Market at Hastings Family Service stocked with nutritious, fresh foods for families. Every dollar donated to HFS through July 31st will count toward the proportionate match. Go to HastingsFamilyService.org to make your gift or to learn more about this matching gift opportunity.