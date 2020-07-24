HFS Seeks Program Manager

Hastings Family Service, a basic needs agency providing emergency and supportive services for ISD 200, is seeking a full-time, benefit eligible, Programs Manager to work directly with neighbors to assist with their emergency needs. Primary responsibilities include managing Emergency Financial Assistance, supporting the operations of the food shelf, development of community referral resources, and working closely with the people they serve and the program team to advance the mission of the agency. This is an exempt position and benefit information and the job description can be found in the application link at HastingsFamilyService.org. Online applications will be accepted through August 5th. People of color, and individuals of diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.