July 20 Hastings City Council Meeting Preview

The Hastings City Council meets virtually for regular business on Monday, July 20th, at 7 PM. After the call to order, pledge of allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, the Council will consider the approval of the minutes of previous meetings, and hear comments from the public. After any Council items to be considered, the Council will vote on the Consent Agenda, containing routine items for action by a single vote. Under the heading of reports from City Staff, the Council will deliberate a water service repair cost appeal for a structure in the 1200 block of Tyler Street. City Administration will present a 2nd Reading slash Ordinance Adoption to Amend City Code Chapter 51.03, “Rules and Regulations Relating to Municipal Utilities”, and present a report on CARES Act funding. The Council will then consider any new or unfinished business, and open the floor for reports from other City Committees, officers, or council members. When all of the agenda items have been considered, the meeting will adjourn. The next regular meeting of the Hastings City Council is set for Monday, August 3rd, at 7 PM. Meeting access information is available on the City website, at HastingsMN.gov.