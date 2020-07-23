Korean MIA Remains Come Home

Another missing warrior from the Korean Conflict has been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that Army Corporal Francis J. Rochon, then 21, of Superior, and reported missing in action during the Korean War, was accounted for on June 18, of this year. Cpl. Rochon was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. According to a press release Rochon was reported missing in action on Sept. 1, 1950, near Changnyeong, South Korea. The Army officially declared Rochon deceased on Dec. 31, 1953, and declared his remains non-recoverable Jan. 16, 1956. He will be buried in Foxboro, Wisconsin.
(Cpl. Francis Rochon. Photo Courtesy DPAA)