Mudhens Open Big Week Wednesday

The Miesville Mudhens will have three big games LIVE on KDWA throughout the week, with Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday broadcasts to keep you running around the bases, during this short Amateur Baseball Season! Join KDWA Sports on Wednesday, as the Mudhens host Section 1B Rival Dundas, at 8pm, Friday back home with the Hastings Hawks for “Light Up The Park” Night, also at 8pm, and then off to Hampton on Sunday, for the second of two CCVL games with the Cardinals at 2pm. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the week of action on KDWA!