As we begin our 4th of July celebrations across the Upper Midwest, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to remind everyone to celebrate it safely, especially near the water. As COVID-19 continues to change plans and traditions, boating and swimming are becoming better opportunities to enjoy the summer while practicing social distancing. There are several great areas to get out on the water whether you are looking for a leisurely float on a lake or a chance to catch a walleye on a river. Regardless of your plans, Corps staff want to remind everyone to do it safely and to always wear your life jacket. In addition to the 4th of July, Corps staff want to remind everyone that this weekend is Operation Dry Water, a water safety and boating safety campaign created by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. This means more law enforcement will be on the water patrolling to ensure you are safe and sober while operating your boat. Remember, drunk boating is drunk driving.