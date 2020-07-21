Park Preparing For Full Fall Schedule

With Fall Sports still uncertain heading in to the 2020 High School Season, many of our area Athletic Directors are in a holding pattern, as they await more guidance from State officials, and the Minnesota State High School League. At Park High School, AD Phil Kuemmel has more on the situation, and what Park Wolfpack Student Athletes have been up to this Summer, preparing for the school year. Also, Kuemmel says good-bye to a Park Legend, with the recent passing of Hall of Fame Baseball Coach Granville “Granny” Smith.