PHS Honored

On May 6, Prescott High School was honored by being the recipient of the 2019 Wisconsin Advanced Placement Advisory Council Pacesetter Award. The Pacesetter Award requires more than 10 percent of all high school students to take an Advanced Placement (AP) Exam with more than 60 percent attaining a score of 3 or above. PHS was one of 140 schools to receive the award based on 2019 AP Exam results. Prescott High School offers 9 Advanced Placement courses as well as 19 dual enrollment courses to students. Students earned over 750 college credits through these opportunities last year alone. Prescott High School continues to expand opportunities for all students to take rigorous coursework.