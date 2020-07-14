Pierce Co. Accident Claims One

On Sunday, July 12th, at about 1:10 PM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of County Trunk Highway O and 690th Avenue in River Falls Township. According to a PCSO press release, Justin Magle, 26 years old of Algoma WI, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on 690th Avenue at County Trunk Highway O. Magle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on County Trunk Highway O that was driven by Sean Sabelko, 27 years old from Oak Park Heights, MN. After unsuccessful lifesaving efforts to Magle, he was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.