Prescott Courtesy Dock Repair Update

At the July 13 meeting of the Prescott City Council, City Administrator Jayne Brand presented information on requesting to bid on the courtesy dock. The replacement of the courtesy dock is in the proposal for riverfront project.
Since the dock has been damaged, staff feels it would be best to get the dock replaced as soon as possible. Public Works staff has been working with the city engineer on what the city would like to see in a dock. Brand also stated that grant money may be available to help fund the project.
The bid process can take up to 6 weeks so staff would like to get this bid process started, and the council approved moving forward with the process for the courtesy dock.