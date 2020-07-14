Prescott Lake Street Project Update

The Prescott City Council deliberated a change order for the Lake Street Reconstruction Project at the July 13 meeting. Mayor Dave Hovel explained the change.
There was no discussion and the payment was passed by unanimous voice vote.
