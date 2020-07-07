Raider Girls Hoops Begin Summer Camp

Though it may look just a little bit different this year, with plenty of masks, sanitizer, and other measures to combat COVID-19, it’s officially Summer Camp time for the Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Program! Raider Varsity Head Coach Scott Addyman joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday afternoon, following their second practice for the 8-12 graders, to talk about the camp details, sanitization efforts, excitement of getting on the court, and more info on how the Middle School and Elementary players can get involved in camp, coming up!