Raiders Hire Korenchen For Volleyball

The Hastings High School Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Anne Korenchen as new Head Volleyball Coach, taking over for Amy Johnson, who took the Head Coaching Job at Park High School, after last season came to an end. HHS Athletic Director Trent Hanson was quoted through an e-mail that “Anne is a native of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, where was a multi-sport athlete in volleyball and basketball for the Mainstreeters. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Anne began her coaching career as a Junior Olympic volleyball coach at age 18, and previously coached volleyball and taught math at Sauk Centre High School. Anne has served as a math teacher and assistant high school volleyball coach in Hastings for the last four years. She also coaches in the local Hastings Heat JO program.” KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the hiring of the former Raider Assistanct Coach, elevated to the top spot, in 2020.