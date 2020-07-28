Rainey Named To Board

The Dakota and Scott County Workforce Development Board has announced that Jeffrey Rainey has been appointed to the Board. Rainey was appointed by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners July 14 to represent the private sector. According to a press release, Rainey is the economic development director at Dakota Electric Association in Farmington, where he is responsible for creating innovative strategies to attract new business, investment and jobs to the service area. Previously, Rainey worked with Greater MSP where he was manager/staff lead for the MSP Regional Air Service Partnership and a project manager focused on business investment and international trade. The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.