Road Construction Starts Monday

Dakota County has announced that the intersection of 190th Street (County Road 62) and Northfield Boulevard (County Road 47) will close on the morning of Monday, July 6 for a roadway realignment project. According to the County website, this project will realign 190th Street (County Road 62) approaching the intersection at Northfield Boulevard (County Road 47) in Vermillion Township. This project also includes drainage improvements, adding turn lanes along 190th Street (County Road 62) and Northfield Boulevard (County Road 47) and the resurfacing of 190th Street (County Road 62) from just east of Riverview Avenue to Northfield Boulevard (County Road 47). The project is expected to be complete by August.
(Photo: Courtesy Dakota County)