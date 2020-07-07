Road Work In Empire Township

Starting on July 7th, the intersection of Highway 3 and 170th Street, in Empire Township will close for reconstruction. According to the Mn DOT website, crews will convert the intersection into a single lane roundabout, convert bypass lanes to dedicated left turn lanes at 200th St., 197th St. and Chesterfield Way, and construct a new left turn lane at 209th St. These improvements are planned to increase safety and mobility on Hwy 3. The closure of the intersection is planned through Friday, August 28th, and the posted detour uses Co. Rd. 46, Pilot Knob Rd. and Hwy 50. A link to the project page is provided here.